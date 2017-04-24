Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudary said a reference has been submitted in court against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Chaudary also said that the government is slipping out of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s hand like sand.

While speaking to journalists outside the Supreme Court Fawad Chaudary said: “We demand the SC bench to scrutinize the list of names that are being referred for Joint Investigation Team in National Accountability Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan.”

He insisted that no one should be related to Nawaz Sharif or his children.

He also said, following the Panama verdict has been declared, everyone has been asking for PM’s resignation. “Nawaz Sharif whatever respect is left for you, save that and resign, so that we can have fresh elections. It would be better for Pakistan.”