LAHORE: The Punjab government is all set to provide free WiFi hotspots on Tuesday in three cities of the province which includes Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

According to Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), free WiFi hotspot will be established in over 200 locations across Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The news was also tweeted by the Chairman of PITB Umar Saif.

Certain locations have been selected where the free WiFi hotspots will be set up such as airports, universities, hospitals and government offices etc.

As per PITB, the aim of installing these free WiFi hotspots is to encourage the use of technology among the masses and link the people of Punjab with the rest of the world through digital applications and platforms.

The PITB termed it a revolutionary step which would go a long way in connecting the people of Punjab with the rest of the country and the world.