Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday suspended a decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding the addition of a separate column for members of the Sikh community in the census forms.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, observed that census was about to complete in 63 districts and it was impossible to make changes in the census forms at this stage.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa challenged the PHC decision directing PBS to make a change and include a separate column for members of the Sikh community in the census forms.

Bajwa said no such demarcation was included in the forms in the past, to which the bench inquired about the possibility to accommodate the column in the census forms while the population survey is underway.

The chief commissioner census said the Sikh community forms 0.003 per cent of the total estimated population of Pakistan since 1981. At this stage of the census, it was not possible to make such changes in the census data collection forms, Bajwa added.

After hearing arguments, the apex court suspended the PHC order and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

The court also set aside the decisions issued by the Sindh and Peshawar high courts directing inclusion of a separate column for minorities in the same forms.