Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said the Supreme Court was not given an atmosphere under which it could give a ‘free verdict’ on the Panama Papers case.

During an interview to a private TV channel, the minister added that some ‘jokers’ conducted another court outside on ‘Shahrah-e-Dastoor’ during the hearing and other ‘jokers’ on TV had established their own courts as well.

“I don’t know from where they get the money for it,” said Rafique.

He claimed that it was a conspiracy against the apex court. “The circumstances were not there for the Supreme Court to work freely,” he alleged.

“Under that hostile atmosphere, it was not easy for honourable judges to work freely because there are human beings in the end and judges are usually sensitive,” said the minister.

“Court was pressurized by Imran Khan, who is Bal Thackery of Pakistan, as he and his jokers constantly targeted the court,” alleged Saad Rafique.

On the question of press conferences and interviews by PML-N leaders during the hearing, Saad Rafique further claimed that it was started by PTI and its allies.

“We were simply responding as our voters pressurized us,” he maintained.