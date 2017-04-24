Three Pakistani men, who took turns in raping a compatriot after restraining him, were sentenced to three years in jail by a Dubai court, UAE’s The National reported Monday.

The trio walked in on their roommate as he slept at labour accommodation in Jebel Ali, woke and overpowered him as he tried to resist.

The workers, aged 19, 21 and 30, were drunk when they committed the crime on January 17 last year.

"When we got to the victim’s room, he was terrified, shivering and unable to sit. He was sent to hospital," said an Emirati policeman.

He said that the victim told him he had been gagged and restrained while the men raped him.

"He said he cried and begged that they leave him alone but they wouldn’t," the policeman said.

During police questioning the three admitted to rape charges. They also pleaded guilty at Dubai Criminal Court during their first hearing last May.

Forensic evidence confirmed this. All three will be deported after serving their prison terms.