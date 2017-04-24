Former Pakistan captain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan congratulated Younis Khan on scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Younis Khan, who is to retire after West Indies series, is the first Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Like everyone else Imran Khan praised him on Twitter,

 As soon as Younis Khan made the record, congratulatory messages started pouring in: