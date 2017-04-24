Former Pakistan captain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan congratulated Younis Khan on scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Younis Khan, who is to retire after West Indies series, is the first Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Like everyone else Imran Khan praised him on Twitter,

Congratulations to Younis Khan on his scoring 10000 runs in Test cricket - the first Pakistani to achieve this distinction. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2017

It is his courage, determination & ability to score against quality bowling in difficult conditions that has led to this achievement. https://t.co/MawiDnER5T — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2017

As soon as Younis Khan made the record, congratulatory messages started pouring in:

10,000 runs in test cricket for the great Younis Khan. What a warrior for Pak cricket he has been over last 17 years. A real hero — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 24, 2017

Congratulation Younis Khan bhai for 10,000 runs in test cricket. Such a legend. #YK10K #WIvPak — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) April 23, 2017

Elsewhere, the mighty Younis Khan becomes the first Pakistani to score 10,000 test runs. Immense achievement from a remarkable player. — Damon Wake (@damonwake) April 23, 2017

Congratulations to Younis Khan on reaching 10,000 runs in Test Cricket #WIvPAK — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) April 23, 2017

Huge congrats to Younis Khan on becoming the 13th player and 1st Pakistan player to reach 10k test runs. Hell of a player and great bloke ???????? — dawid malan (@dmalan29) April 23, 2017

Well done Younis khan you richly deserved to get there your grit talent and your work ethics got you here and obviously determination — aamirsohail (@sohailaly) April 24, 2017





10,000 test runs for Younis khan..

Waoooo...

Salute — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) April 23, 2017

BREAKING : Khpal Mentor Younis Khan become 1st Pakistan player to reach 10,000 Test Runs.Congratulations Pakistan #Younis10000 pic.twitter.com/Fp2ETijQ88 — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) April 23, 2017



