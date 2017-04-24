MARDAN - Mardan police on Sunday arrested two more accused in Mashal murder case including the security in-charge of Abdul Wali Khan University.

After the fresh arrests, the number of arrested accused in the case has reached to 34, police sources said.

Sources said one among the two accused arrested was identified as Muhammad Bilal, a computer operator at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM). Sources added that on the day of the incident, Bilal allegedly provoked the mob and also raised slogans inviting students to kill Mashal. Bilal is affiliated with Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF), the student wing of Awami National Party (ANP) and was appointed in the university on political bases, sources said.

The sources added that the second accused was identified as Amir, who allegedly desecrated the dead body of Mashal. The police had earlier arrested 34 suspects in the case. Sources added that 24 suspects were sent to central jail, Mardan on judicial remand while the remaining ten suspects were still in police custody on physical remand.