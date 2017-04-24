NEW YORK - Pledging to uphold the rights of American-Muslims, a US lawmaker said Saturday that he would also help in making Pakistan a polio-free country.

Speaking at a large gathering of US citizens of Pakistani origin held at the Pakistan consulate in New York, Republican Congressman Daniel Donovan said that US Constitution guaranteed freedom of religion, and as such there would be no ban Muslims coming into this country.

Congressman Donovan, an activist in the fight against polio, said he would do everything possible to boost Pakistan's efforts in wiping the disease as it affects the youth of the country.

A documentary was screened on the polio immunization campaign in Pakistan that drew resounding applause.

He thanked Pakistan Consul General Raja Ali Ejaz, the host of the evening, for organising the event and paid tributes to the Pakistani community for their hard work and the contribution they were making for the progress of this country. Welcoming Congressman Donovn, Consul General Ejaz gave a brief background of Pakistan-US relations and expressed the hope that the ties would continue to grow.

Pakistani-American community leaders - Dr Inam-ul-Haq and Dr Suhail Muzaffar - spoke about their efforts to improve health and education facilities in Pakistan. Aziz Memon, Chairman of Pakistan PolioPlus Committee, who especially flew in from London to participate in the event, said that Rotarians from over 200 countries would meet in Atlanta, Georgia, in June to discuss various topics that are expected centre on eradication of Polio.

He said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was invited to speak to some 20,000 Rotarians but the Pakistani leader had several engagements at home and would not be able to attend. Instead, he will send a taped message to the conference, he said.

Hanif Channa, an officer of the Consulate General, conducted the proceedings while Shafique Siddique, a community activist, delivered the Vote of Thanks to Congressman Donovan and all those involved in organising the event.