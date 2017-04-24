ISLAMABAD - The World Bank has agreed in principle to finance the mega project of building a highway between Peshawar and Kabul.

This was disclosed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after his meeting with Vice President of World Bank (WB) for South Asian Region Ms Annette Dixon in Washington on Sunday.

Discussing the current economic situation in Pakistan, Dar said the World Bank had been a great partner in country’s development.

Talking to the Pakistani delegation, Ms Dixon said the WB would like to work more closely with Pakistan. She appreciated the initiatives taken by the Pakistani government for putting economy on the path of sustainable economic development.

During the course of discussion, Dar proposed to the World Bank to finance a major project of constructing highway from Peshawar to Kabul for improving regional connectivity. The World Bank has agreed in principle to finance the project.

Dar also proposed that the World Bank might consider leading a consortium to finance the Diamer Bhasha Project.

Dar said the government took concrete measures to bring structural changes for the sustainable economic development in the country.

According to a message received here from Washing DC, Dar said, “We are continuing on the path of reforms and will not make any compromise in this regard.”

The minister said the government had established Micro Finance Company to extend micro-finance facilities to the poorer segments of the society.

He informed the WB team that Pakistan was one of the leading countries for ensuring financial development in the country and for this purpose a strategy had been devised which was being implemented thoroughly.

He said 10 more laws were being enacted which aimed at further facilitating the private sector.

In response to a question about policy reforms in Pakistan, he remarked that the parliament had so far passed 24 laws to create conducive and enabling environment for growth and private sector investment.

He said the government was undertaking energy sector projects on priority basis to overcome loadshedding by early 2018. Around 25,000MW projects had been identified which were at different stages of implementation, he added.

The minister said out of this 10,000MW would be added in the system by March 2018, adding there had been no loadshedding in the industrial sector for last 3 years which was a significant achievement.

He said the present government was in process of making a master plan for energy sector. The master plan would cater future demands of the energy of various sectors, he added.

He stated that the government believed in inclusive and sustainable high growth.

Referring to the CPEC, Ishaq Dar said the government was giving top priority to private sector for implementing projects under the project and its own exposure would be limited. The private sector would be given preference in selecting and setting up projects under CPEC, he added.

The government had tripled the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) since 2013 and the number of beneficiaries had increased to 5.4 million, the minister pointed out.

Separately, in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Eklil Ahmed Hakimi at Washington, Dar said that peace in Afghanistan was directly linked with peace in its neighbouring countries especially Pakistan.

He apprised Hakimi about the economic situation in Pakistan, said a press release issued by the finance ministry. He also highlighted the steps taken by the present government for enhancing the GDP growth rate and putting Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.

During the course of discussion, both the finance ministers agreed that well-coordinated economic and trade policies would enable the two countries to reap fruits of economic progress and development.

Dar strongly condemned the tragic terrorist attack on the Afghan military in which more than 100 soldiers lost their lives. He reiterated that Pakistan was willing to work closely with Afghanistan to establish peace in the region.

The strong economic ties between the two neighbouring countries were necessary to achieve the goal of peaceful neighbourhood, he added.

Both the ministers agreed to hold meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Pakistan and Afghanistan in near future.

Dar said the government was taking all steps to encourage private sector investment. He said in CPEC, private sector has been given preference to select the projects. So far projects worth $34 billion out of $46 billion have been taken by the private sector.

Dar further said Pakistan’s stock market had emerged as one of the top five stock markets in the world.

DAR MEETS SAUDI COUNTERPART

Finance Minister Dar also met with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Aljadaan and congratulated him on assuming office.

Dar discussed Vision 2030 with the Saudi minister Mohammad Aljadaan and projects being undertaken to this end.

During the course of meeting, Saudi minister stated that Saudi economy is gradually shifting reliance on oil so that it’s less affected by oil shocks.

Dar also held a meeting with EVP CEO International Finance Corporation Philippe Le Houerou at the World Bank.

During the meeting, Houerou congratulated Dar on undertaking structural reforms and completing IMF programme. He said International Finance Corporation (IFC) has a programme portfolio of around $800 million and want to increase it to over one billion US dollars. He further said IFC is working with private sector and is looking forward to opportunities to increase private sector investment in Pakistan.

Dar thanked IFC for increasing programme portfolio in Pakistan. He observed that IFC can support Pakistan’s energy sector projects by channeling private investment to this sector.

Towards the end of the meeting, Dar invited EVP IFC to assist the government of Pakistan in privatisation of some of the state-owned enterprises.

From page 1

