MARDAN: Former president and Co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari claimed that no one dared to give identity to Pashtuns before him as he raised voice to equally benefit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a rally in Mardan on Monday, he said, “The CPEC is stolen from you, we will give it back to the people of this province.”

He said, in line with the dream of slain party chairperson Benazir Bhutto that the PPP once in power would merge the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Zardari further added that it is a huge crime to block CNICs of Pakhtuns and he strongly condemns the move.

He assured that after being in power, the PPP would double the amount of Benzair cards and there would be ample job opportunities for everyone especially the Pashtuns of the KP province.

Zardari taking a direct jibe at PakistanTehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose party has a ruling government in KP province, said, “There is a captain who considers himself a Pashtun just because his name has 'Khan' in it.”

"He calls himself a Pathan, but for that, first, you need to speak Pashto," he added.

“He is even four years elder than me, how can he be a leader of the youth,” the PPP leader said.

"Bilawal is the leader for the young people," he continued, referring to his son and PPP chairman.

The PPP, following the Supreme Court's Panamagate verdict, has launched a countrywide movement rallying for the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Following the announcement of the verdict, Khan and Zardari have locked horns, with the PTI chief rallying for support in Sindh, saying he has set his sights on the PPP leader.

Zardari rallied in the PTI-ruled province of KP and dismissed the notion that Khan was a true Pathan.

"Till today no one has thought about giving the Pashtuns an identity," Zardari spoke to the crowd, adding that he and his party members had "done everything" for them.

Referring to the dissenting notes of two senior judges in the Panamagate verdict, Zardari noted that even the judges "have told Mian sahab 'Go Nawaz, go'."