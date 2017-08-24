Sheikhupura:- Three passengers were killed while more than 25 others suffered injuries seven of them seriously in a road mishap took place on Motorway near Kot Abdukl Maalik interchange here on Wednesday. The victims riding in a bus were going to Lahore from Faisalabad. The driver due to high-speed could not control the bus and collided it with a trailer. As a result, Wahid Khan of Sawat was killed on the spot while two others were shifted to Lahore and died there. While 25 injured were shifted to various hospital in Shahdra and Lahore.