SIALKOT - The first batch of 300 female students has successfully completed their three-month training at Vocational Training Centre Pasrur.

A ceremony was held under the auspices of “Kashf Foundation” as the project was a part of “Women Economic Empowerment Programme”.

The community-based vocational training at Pasrur Vocational Center has delivered three months long training to the low-income women of the area; it focused on beautician work, domestic tailoring, financial education and personal grooming.

Addressing the participants, Kashf Foundation Managing Director Roshaneh Zafar highlighted micro finance project that serves the needs of low-income females all across Pakistan. It has developed a multi-faceted approach by providing qualitative benefits like gender training to support women empowerment and financial management courses for female entrepreneurs.

She added, “It is a great step forward for bringing the women into the mainstream so they that may contribute significantly to the economy.” Roshaneh Zafar said that the project has empowered more than 5,000 female entrepreneurs so far, and in its sixth year, the project has been able to facilitate the enrollment of low-income female workers for providing skill-based training at Pasrur Vocational Training Centre to bridge the gap between training and employment.