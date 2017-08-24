Peshawar Development Authority PDA announced to allot 30 percent quota in the Sunday market and allocate 7 parks exclusively for women. PDA Director General Saleem Wattoocisited the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and discussed the issues faced by working women with them.

Chairman of Women Chamber of Commerce Mrs. Shamama Arbab was also present at this occasion. PDA Director General Saleem Wattoo said that a 30% special quota will be provided for women working in Hayatabad in the market for which exclusive space will be provided to them. He said that if the women who run their own business from homes take the NOC, service business will be allowed to them. He also announced that seven parks will be allocated to women.

Mrs. Shamama Arbab, President of the Women Chamber, on this occasion said that business women are facing many a difficulty at this time. Despite women's domestic problems, business women are playing significant role at the national level. Therefore, it is important for the time to provide services to such women. She thanked Director PDA Saleem Wattu since he assured the provision of various measures to facilitate business women, which would aid a lot in relieving business women of their problems. Mrs. Shamaha Arbabab presented special shields of women chamber to PDA's director General Saleem Wattoo and Major Khalid.