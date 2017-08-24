ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Wednesday if an elected prime minister can appear before the courts and abide by their orders, then Pervez Musharraf, who is facing a treason case, should also appear before the courts to ensure supremacy of law.

He said this while talking to media persons here after a visit of NADRA’s mega centre in Blue Area.

The minister said, “We do not want to do injustice with anybody but everybody was equal irrespective of whether he was president and prime minister or if he was the one who abrogated the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Reacting to the US President Trump’s Afghan policy, the interior minister said that Pakistan was committed to partner with its neighbours and the international community to defeat terrorism and keep peace in the region.

“Pakistan has offered more sacrifices than any other country in the war against terrorism,” he said adding terrorism could not be controlled by pointing finger at each other.

“In the last four years, we have achieved unprecedented successes to defeat terrorism. Our commitment against terrorism is not to make anybody happy or annoyed,” he said adding, “We believe in peace and coordination with international community and our neighbours; we will continue our efforts to fight terrorism.”

He said that Pakistan needed cooperation for stopping terrorism, adding the allegation that Pakistan gave refuge to terrorists was wrong.

Ahsan stressed that more cooperation was needed to defeat terrorism in the world. “Terrorism is not a problem for a single country but it has afflicted every country.”

“We want prosperous future for Pakistan and for that we do not want only internal peace but peace in the region and the world. Countries in the region have to work together for peace in Afghanistan.”

He said National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had a critical role in next elections, adding effective steps had been taken to stop issuance of fake identity cards.

To a question about a case of alleged harassment in NADRA, he said the policy was to give protection to all employees.





