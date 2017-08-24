KARACHI:- All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umer Majib Shami, on behalf of the officebearers and members, have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Daily Awami Awaz Managing Editor Dr Khalid Muhammad Juno, who was passed away after a severe heart attack. The APNS officebearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.–PR