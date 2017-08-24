OKARA-Rescue 1122 and police teams succeeded in recovering two dead bodies after three-day strenuous struggle from a canal here on Wednesday.

The police and rescue had received information of the drowning of a young biker along with a woman in the Lower Bari Doaab canal near Zaman Park. The rescuer teams started effort to recover the dead bodies with the boats divers. According to the police sources, both the bodies had been recovered.

WORKERS RESCUED: Five labourers were rescued with sever injuries as they were buried when the roof of a Cadet College room suddenly collapsed.

The construction work was underway on the premises on Okara-Faisalabad Raod when the roof of the room collapsed and five labourers were buried under the debris. The Rescue 1122 brought all the five from the debris and were shifted to DHQ Hospital. The four injured were stable but the one was in critical condition. Receiving the information DPO Hassan Asad Alvi rushed to the hospital to inquire after the condition of the injured laboureres.