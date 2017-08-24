Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmeela Farooqi posted a video on her instagram account shining a light on how due to the poor infrastructure and lack of proper planning even the ‘elite’ areas of Karachi were replete with rain water which were now satirically imitating the picturesque Venice.

She sarcastically called out the Sindh government for its poor administration while attempting to blame the cantonment board for the fantastic job it did in managing the area.

The elitist defence society in karachi turns into Venice after rains ???? And yes it's easy to blame the sindh govt for this but fortunately this area is DhA / cantonment so it's not the responsibility of the sindh govt. Now start abusing the cantonment board ???? A post shared by Sharmila Faruqui (@sharmilafaruqi) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Defence Housing Authority which comes under the administration of Secretary Ministry of Defence and Executive Board headed by the Corps Commander hails high value living standards with engineers, doctors, educators and a committed workforce said to be working diligently for the smooth running of the organization. However, the current scenario presents a stark contrast to the claims of the administration. When even the elitist areas are suffering from flooding, the situation of the rest of the city is nothing short of a pandemonium.

The blessing of rain came down in the form of a curse for Karachi as up till now it has claimed 24 lives. Hundreds of trees and billboards have fallen down during the last two days due to heavy rains and strong winds while most parts of the city have also witnessed massive power breakdown. Heavy downpour accompanied with thunderstorm that had begun on Monday evening is expected to continue till Thursday evening.

The rain exposed the tall claims of civic authorities as drains overflowed and rainwater mixed with sewage entered houses in low-lying areas and slums turning them in cesspools.

After the rain the weather turned pleasant, but the heavy downpour piled up misery on citizens as they have been marooned inside their houses.

Due to the flooding and the prolonged power outages, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has ordered the rain emergency centre to function round the clock for the next two days as the Meteorological Department forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm up till Thursday.