ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a second show-cause notice to Imran Khan ordering him to submit his detailed response by September 14.

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retired) Sardar Mohammad Raza heard the case and issued second show cause notice to Imran Khan over his failure to file response to an earlier notice in the contempt of court case against him.

Appearing on behalf of the respondent Imran Khan, his legal counsel Babar Awan (advocate) said his client could not file the reply since written order of the commission was received just two days ago on Monday (August 22).

At this, the CEC said the orders were issued on August 15.

The PTI lawyer raised questions over the authority of the commission, saying that his client was contemplating to file appeal against the ECP’s decision, and that the commission had no powers to hear the contempt of court case and issue notice to Imran Khan.

Akbar S Babar also argued before the commission.

He said that Imran Khan humiliated institutions instead of admitting his wrongdoing.

Babar, one of the founding PTI members had filed the case against his former party chairman Imran Khan over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission.

ECP issues notice to

Pervaiz Malik

INP adds: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Wednesday a notice to Federal Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik for violation of rules and regulations in the NA-120 by-poll.

Acting on the request of Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidate in the constituency, Faisal Mir, Malik has been sent a notice for running the electoral campaign of PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The petitioner alleged that Malik alongwith the local provincial and national legislators is spending government funds in the election campaign.

Malik has been given three days to submit a response to the ECP notice.

The by-election is scheduled on September 17.

Our Staff Reporter