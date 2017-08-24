Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to allocate Army during NA-120 by-polls voting, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, ECP wrote letter to Interior Ministry for the allocation of forces. The Army personnel will be inside and outside the polling station to keep voting process smooth.

The NA-120 by-election will be held on September 17th. Close contest is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the constituency.

Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is candidate of PML-N whereas Dr. Yasmin Rashid is the candidate of PTI. The NA-120 seat was emptied after Nawaz Sharif was ousted by Supreme Court of Pakistan in its final verdict of Panama Leaks.