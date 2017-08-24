LAHORE - Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Thursday (today) morning.

Sources say that former PM is most likely to leave for London today from Lahore to attend his wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz who has been diagnosed with throat cancer during her recent visit to UK undertaken for medical check-up.

A private TV channel adding to this report said Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also accompanying her father to London. However, Maryam’s departure could not be confirmed by the party sources.

Sources added that previously Sharif was to leave for London along with spouse on August 17 but he could not do so due to certain political reasons and the matters relating to the party.

It may be mentioned that the former prime minister and his three children namely Maryam, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz have been thrice summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to join the inquiry into the references being framed against them in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s decision on July 28 last. However, none appeared before the NAB joint investigation team. Sharif has moved a review against the SC decision of July 28 when Nawaz Sharif was also disqualified as member of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, during a press conference here yesterday, Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq said Begum Kalsoom Nawaz was wife of Nawaz Sharif and her health was his prime concern and there was no harm if he would go to London to look after her spouse. However the minister did not categorically mentioned about Sharif’s departure to London.

Sources further said a PML-N meeting held with Nawaz Sharif in the chair, in presence of the top legal wizards of the party and Sharifs discussed various things relating to NAB references against Sharifs and also legal impact if the former PM will go see his spouse in London. The meeting had decided to present to the public point of the view of the party on the legal matters to coming to fore against the Sharifs.

Some days ago, media reported about a letter written by NAB to Interior ministry for placing names of the Sharifs on the ECL. However, this report was rebuffed.

At present two sons of Nawaz Sharif - Hussain and Hassan - are already in London after they left the country on July 7 and July 17 last respectively. Both are British nationals and have not come to Pakistan since said dates.

SAJID ZIA