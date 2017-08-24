MULTAN-Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Acting Vice Chancellor Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry has said that research opens new ways and leads nations to progress.

He added that the nations focused on research are now considered as developed ones. Addressing a one-day seminar on “Writing Successful Research Proposal” organised by ORIC Department of the varsity, he added that the varsities would have to play their role for putting Pakistan on path to progress by promoting research. He was of the opinion that research was a technical process which be learnt first. “Many of our research proposals and reports are rejected in other countries because these documents are not written under the prescribed way,” he pointed out.

He said that research needed funding and the varsities make efforts to get grants from international organisations. “The only way to get funding is to adopt international standards which need training of the faculty,” he added. He said that efforts were being made to get research projects from international organisations and these projects would prove a catalyst for positive and progressive change in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, ORIC Director Dr Saeed Akhtar said that the responsibility of the researchers was to generate an idea which was later shared with the industry for its practical implementation. He stressed the need for bringing change in the public behaviour besides promoting research culture in the country. He said that the institutions offered all out support to the individuals and now it was their responsibility to deliver the results. He declared that a newsletter containing the activities of the ORIC would be issued very soon.

Earlier, the resource person of the workshop Dr Zafar Mahmood offered practical guidance to the participants of the workshop on writing an effective research proposal to win a project.