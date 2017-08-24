Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi stated that South African player Faf du Plessis will be captain of World XI for Pakistan tour.

"Today is the day for which everyone was waiting." stated Sethi.

World XI is set to visit Pakistan during second and third week of September.

While addressing the media, he further stated that Grant Flower will coach the team. "Five players from South Africa, two from West Indies and three from Australia will be part of the team," he said.

The PCB Chairman further told media that one player is from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka and one is from England.

"Taking South Africa on board was hardest," Sethi shared.

On security arrangements, Sethi stated that ICC security team will come to Pakistan in first week of September. "Giles Clark is also coming to Pakistan."

"Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Samuel Badri, Grant Elliot, Tameem Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Paul Collingwood are included in the players who are coming to Pakistan," Sethi told media.

The PCB Chairman further said that his biggest plan is to conduct a match in Karachi. "We will try our best to arrange a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Karachi this year," he added.

"In this way, cricket will revive in Karachi just like Lahore."

Meanwhile, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) welcomed the news of World XI's tour to Pakistan. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Pakistanis are eagerly prepared to host the team.

