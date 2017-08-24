ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday made a telephone call to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to the ISPR, the COAS expressed his best wishes and prayed for the health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif.

Begum Kalsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently under treatment in London.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz confirmed on Wednesday that her mother, Kalsoom Nawaz, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck. "Her treatment begins immediately," said Maryam on Twitter.

Maryam informed further that doctors are hopeful that the disease is curable since it has been diagnosed at an early stage. Furthermore, she prayed for her recovery and thanked people for their kind wishes.

Kalsoom left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup — the day her nomination papers for NA-120, Lahore, were accepted.

Her departure made headlines because she left ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan, where her nomination papers were to be scrutinised for the upcoming by-poll.

Addressing the media after a meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind on Wednesday, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said as of now there is no plan to change the party's candidate for the NA-120 by-poll.

Referring to the 'sad news', it must be a difficult time for the family and their prayers and best wishes are with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.