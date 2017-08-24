ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the main strategy of the government was to defeat terrorism by working along with all units of the federation.

The minister was presiding over a high-level meeting here about implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), said a statement issued by the interior ministry.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, all four provincial chief ministers, chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, provincial chief secretaries, national security adviser, chairman Nadra and national coordinator Nacta, attended the meeting besides others.

The interior minister said that the federal and provincial governments and security institutions were united to eradicate terrorism.

He said that as a nuclear power, Pakistan had a unique status and all the pillars of the state had to be united to face the challenges.

Iqbal also said that Islamic scholars had to play their role in preparing a national narrative to defeat terrorism.

The minister said that all resources would be utilised to make the projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success.

All conspiracies against the CPEC projects would be foiled, he added.

The interior minister said that the provincial home ministers would meet after every month and chief ministers would meet after every two months to review progress on the NAP.

He instructed that activities of proscribed organisations and those organisations, which were on the watch list should be monitored.

"At every level, we have to eliminate hate spread on the basis of religion, colour, ethnicity and language," Iqbal said.

He said that the youth of Pakistan would be made ambassadors of peace.

The National Security Adviser Lt General (retired), Nasser Khan Janjua briefed the participants of the meeting.

The NSA informed that anti-state elements had shifted to Afghanistan where they were given refuge by foreign intelligence agencies and militants.

He further said that activities were continuing against those who were assisting miscreants.

The participants of the meeting agreed to improve coordination at the federal and provincial levels.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated that for the first time chief ministers were called to a meeting on the NAP.

Our Staff Reporter