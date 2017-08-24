GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala factory near Pindi Bypass caught huge fire today.

"A two-storey plastic factory caught fire earlier today which gained intensity over time. Keeping in view the intensity of the fire, nearby buildings were evacuated", informed rescue officials.

According to the latest update, the rescue team, comprising over 60 officials, was waiting for the building to collapse so it could be easier to control the fire.

So far no loss of life has been reported while the fire fighters have arrived at the scene and started their rescue missions.

Mosques made announcements to vacate nearby villages when huge clouds of smoke spread far away.

More than 200 shops and 600 stalls were engulfed in flames earlier on Wednesday when a fire struck Islamabad’s Sasta Bazaar. The event occurred in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor and started from a garbage pile set on fire.