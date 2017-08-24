Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, and Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Tahirul Qadri did not appear again before an anti-terrorism court hearing the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case today.

Imran and Qadri decleared as offenders in this case and the court ordered the witnesses on 31st August to record statements.

Furthermore the court had also asked the details of Imran and Qadri's assets at the last hearing on 20th July.

Anti-terrorism court in the start of this month ordered temporary seize of the properties of Imran and Tahir-ul-Qadri till they provide any evidence to court. Hearings were adjourned till 24 of Aug.

Imran Khan, Tahir-ul-Qadri faced charges of destroying state property and attacking PM house in the Red Zone.

That led to outbreak of violence resulted in injuring 560 people in which 77 were security officials including Islamabad Operations SSP Junejo in Aug 2014.

After when talks between the government, PTI and PAT failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PTI and PAT decided to march to the PM House.

The two parties also protested over “rigging” in the 2013 General Elections.