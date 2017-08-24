PESHAWAR - Model Institute for State Children Director Maj (Retd) Harris Khan Khattak on Wednesday tendered resignation from his post on the alleged involvement of the Board of Directors (BoD) in utilising children’s funds for personal use.

Speaking to media persons at Zamung Kor, Khattak said, “Instead of continuing my job, I prefer to resign as caring the street children is my mission.”

He said working in an environment where mismanagement and corruption, especially utilizing children funds for a personal cause, is more noticeable.

On this occasion, it was witnessed that some of the children started weeping and requesting Khattak not to leave them, and take his resignation back.

Time and again, I brought the issue into the notice of the BoD chairman and requested him to take note of the ongoing corruption, mismanagement, and other irregularities, but it proved a futile exercise, he said.

Under the rules, BoD is a body and its members serve voluntarily. They neither receive salaries nor claim any privilege in return. However, it was the BoD Chairman, Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, who violated the rules first by buying a car worth Rs2 million from children fund, adding that it was a sheer violation of the set rules for Zamung Kor, he alleged.

Later, the BoD chairman also started claiming monthly fuel charges.

Khattak said that he also had met with the KP chief minister to brief the whole situation. The CM listen to him well. He said, “I felt that he was too not happy with the BoD.” As many as 148 children are currently residing in the Zamung Kor. The KP government wanted to make it an exemplary institute, which had formally been inaugurated by Pervez Khattak on November 20, 2015.

“When I raised voice against using funds allocated only for the children of the institute not for the enjoyment and corruption of the members of the BoD, the blue-eyed people and some members of the board hatched conspiracies against me, he said.

He added, “My hands are clean and there is not a single charge on me.”

An official of the institute on the condition not to be named told The Nation that another member of the BoD of Zamung Kor, Rashid Khan, who claims to be a close friend of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is also allegedly involved in influencing the affairs of the institute taking the advantage of being Imran’s close aid.

“Rashid Khan is the one who was the main character in the Bani Gala money trail. He is also involved in transfer and postings of important positions in the province,” he said.

The PTI-led provincial government had appointed him as a non-executive director in the Bank of Khyber Board of Directors (BoD),” he said.

The official informed that Rashid Khan has served an IT expert in a bank, but now heading finance committee of Zamung Kor. He said that it was also Khan who was behind hatching conspiracies against Maj (Retd) Harris Khan Khattak, just because of not meeting some of his illegal demands, he claimed. The official added, “Everything is now crystal clear. Let us see, how the CM reacts.”