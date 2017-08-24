A meeting of the top security body of the country will be conducted today in order to prepare a strategy in response to President Trump’s new policy of the region.

Meeting of the National Security committee will be chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi around 11 am.

Senior civil and military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committee, services chiefs, and ministers of defence, interior, foreign affairs and finance will attend the meeting.

Moreover, Foreign office’s weekly press briefing was postponed until tomorrow.

This will be the second NSC meeting of the newly elected Prime minister Khaqan Abbasi since taking charge. Prime minister chaired his first meeting on August 16 and focused on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, unprovoked cross-border firing and killings after Independence Day celebrations were held in the occupied valley.

Abbasi went to Saudi Arabia for a day-long visit yesterday after Trump’s policy speech, and held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Trump in his speech announced a strategy for the region on Tuesday and harshly criticized Pakistan for providing “safe haven” to the terrorist and agent of chaos.

Trump paved the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America's longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan.

David Hale US Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday.

Ambassador Hale said that US values Pakistan’s role in war against terror and seeks cooperation from Pakistan to resolve Afghan issue.

Army Chief laid emphasis that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and Pakistan has done a lot towards that end and shall keep on doing its best; not to appease anyone but in line with Pakistan's national interest and national policy.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan is not looking for any material or financial assistance from the United States but rather trust, understanding and acknowledgment of its contributions.