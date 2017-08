Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Zakaullah called former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today, reported Waqt News.

The Naval head inquired about health of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif. Muhammad Zakaullah prayed for speedy recovery of Ms. Nawaz.

Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with throat cancer two days ago as she is already in London for medical treatment.

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz, also confirmed that her mother has been diagnosed with cancer which is in left side of her neck.