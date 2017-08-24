LAHORE - With former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair, PML-N held a meeting yesterday which reviewed matters relating to the NAB references against the Sharifs and their non-appearance therein despite notices.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law, Zahid Hamid, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali, senior Advocate Khawaja Haris Ahmad, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Advocate Amjad Pervez and others.

Sources in the party said that the meeting discussed the references proceedings with the NAB from different angles and their likely outcome in case they are filed before the court without association of the Sharifs in the inquiry. Sources said that the meeting also took under consideration the effect on the legal matters, in case the former Prime Minister will need to leave for London for some days to look after his ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sources stated that the meeting decided to keep the public informed almost on daily basis about the legal action being taken against the Sharifs and their response to the same so that no wrong impression could be created on their part and the masses could know what actually the position on both sides is about the references.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore will submit its report to monitoring judge through its headquarters in Sharif family and Ishaq Dar cases.

The NAB had summoned Sharif family members and Ishaq Dar twice but they refused to appear before the Bureau authorities claiming that they had already filed a review petition in the court against the Supreme Court verdict on July 28.

Those who were required to appear before the NAB team included Mian Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt Safdar.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Mr Sharif as prime minister in the Panama Papers case and ordered framing of references against them.

The Sharif family has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, which is yet to come up for hearing. It is expected that the petition would be taken up next month at the end of summer vacations.

Dar had previously been summoned to appear before investigators on August 18 but he did not show up.

Three references are to be filed against members of the Sharif family in relation to their property and assets abroad, NAB has been ordered to file a fourth reference against Dar as the JIT, in its report, had said that the finance minister possessed assets and funds that exceeded his known sources of income.

The JIT, in its report, stated that Dar had invested 5.5 million British pounds in Baraq Holdings in the UAE, but the source of these funds was not disclosed; it was only revealed that around 4.97 million pounds were given to him by his son.

