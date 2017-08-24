ISLAMABAD - Following discussion on the US President, Donald Trump’s, speech against Pakistan in a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government has summoned the National Security Committee meeting on Thursday (today), where the civil and military leadership would review the situation and would devise country’s response on it.

Sources in the government confirmed that the US president remarks about Pakistan had really hurt and shaken the whole nation, which had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and played the role of frontline state in this international effort.

Soon after the announcement of US policy on Afghanistan wherein the US president had also levelled serious allegations on Pakistan for providing alleged “safe heavens” to the militants, the civil and military leadership came up with strong but guarded reaction to it.

The federal cabinet meeting, which was already scheduled for Tuesday had suspended its routine agenda to discuss the situation wherein the US president tried to establish some nexus between the terrorists with Pakistan and had scraped all the contribution and sacrifices Islamabad had made in the ongoing war on terror.

The federal cabinet had come up with mild reaction to the US president’s remarks by saying that Pakistan was dismayed over the remarks and highlighted the sacrifices the country had rendered in the war against terror.

It was decided by the government that the comprehensive response to the US would be given after detailed deliberations on the issue in the civil-military huddle.

Sources in the government informed that the prime minister dashed to Saudi Arabia to take the Saudi leadership into confidence on these developments.

The prime minister will preside over the National Security Committee meeting.

Sources said that the decision on Foreign Minister Kh Mohammad Asif’s visit to United States in a next few days would also be finalised in the meeting and Pakistan’s line of action on it would also be finalised.





Our Staff Reporter