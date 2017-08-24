FAISALABAD-The country is blessed with tremendous resources, four seasons and the best agricultural system but we are lagging far behind the developed countries due to traditional way of farming, agri experts said.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar visited a varsity farm and directed the staff to ensure latest agricultural practices.

He was flanked by Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Director Farm Dr Farooq Ahmad, Land Utilization Officer Rana Amir Saeed, and other UAF officials.

He also directed to prepare cropping scheme for the Rabi season and proper fodder cutter. He also directed assessment of tree plantation.

He said that population of country is increasing rapidly and in the decades to come, it would double that is raising an alarm bell for the food security. He said that average wheat production in the country was only 28 mounds whereas progressing farmers were getting 70 mounds. He showed his concern that agricultural land area was decreasing and being converted into residential colonies. He said that keeping in view, it has become need of the hour to increase the productivity.

He said that adoption of modern trend in the agriculture was vital not only to increase per acre productivity but also to alleviate the poverty from the country.