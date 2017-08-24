SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha (UoS) announced results of BA/BSc annual examination 2017.

According the result, a total of 29,986 candidates appeared in BA/BSc examination out of which 10,308 managed to pass the exam. The overall passing percentage of successful candidates remained 34.44 percent.

In BA examination, 20,256 candidates appeared out of which 6,152 managed to pass the exam. Passing percentage of successful candidates remained 30.43. In BSc examination, at least 9,730 candidates appeared and 4,156 managed to pass the exam. Passing percentage of BSc students remained 42.77 percent. The number of male candidates was 12,514 and while a total of 17,472 girl students appeared in the exam. They managed to pass the exam respectively with 24.08 and 41.84 percent passing percentage.

Sadia Malik, Roll No 900, student of Govt College for Women Bhalwal, clinched 1st position by getting 642 marks in BA examination. Similarly, Aqsa, Roll No 162, student of Govt College for Women Block 23 Sargodha, secured 2nd position by obtaining 630 marks while Nadeem Maseeh, Roll No 4072, student of Superior College of Commerce Sargodha managed to secure 3rd position by getting 620 marks in BA exams.

On the other hand, Nimra Malik, Roll No 5,774, and Hassan Nazir, Roll No 9,663, students of Superior College of Commerce Sargodha grabbed 1st position by getting 652 marks in BSc examination. Ayesha Hafeez, Roll No 5,530, student of Punjab College of Science Sargodha clinched 2 nd position by obtaining 649 marks. Similarly, Asima Iqbal, Roll No 5,958, student of Punjab College of Science Sahiwal and Aqsa Zeenat, Roll No 6,406, student of Superior College of Commerce Jauharabad grabbed third position by getting 647 marks in BSC exams.

Nimra Malik and Hassan Nazir with 652 marks clinched overall 1st position in BA/BSc examination 2017.

UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed awarded cash prizes worth Rs30,000 to 1st position holders, Rs20,000 to the 2nd and Rs10,000 to 3rd position holders. The VC also distributed special shields and merit certificates to the position holders.

NEW COLLEGE TO BE FUNCTIONAL FROM SEPT: Intermediate Part-I classes will be started at the newly-built Govt Degree College for Women Mala Mandi Road Sargodha from September.

The main structure of the college building has been built with the total grant of Rs140 million. Commissioner Sargodha Division Nadeem Mehboob visited the college and directed the officials concerned to ensure its furnishings within stipulated period.

On the occasion, Director Colleges Rana Mehboob informed the commissioner that 15 classrooms, a library, science laboratories and residence for the principal are being completed on the college premises. He said that the college has the capacity of two thousands students. The director colleges expressed his optimism, saying the project will prove to be a milestone in the area for girls’ education. The commissioner took a round of various classrooms and directed to ensure quality in construction.