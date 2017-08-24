ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday looked towards friends and potential allies after the United States’ snub that left Islamabad in a shock, The Nation learnt Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi flew to Saudi Arabia to seek the Royal family’s blessings as Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif prepared for the Washington trip to see his American counterpart Rex Tillerson.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua meanwhile completed her three-day China visit carrying home much-needed support from Beijing.

Senior diplomats were also in contact with Russia to seek their support – exploiting the recent warmth in ties, officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation.

A day earlier US President Donald Trump, in his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, had warned: “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists.”

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson increased the pressure saying Pakistan’s status as US ally could be in danger. “This could be on the table for discussion if in fact they are unwilling to change their posture or change their approach to how they are dealing with the numerous terrorist organisations that find safe haven in Pakistan. It is in Pakistan’s interest to take those actions,” he said.

But even before the US came up with the new policy, Pakistan had said it will review the foreign policy under the new foreign minister - Khawaja Asif - amid tensions with the neighbours and chilly ties with the US.

As the US has increased the heat, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar flew to Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit. This was his first visit abroad as the PM.

The prime minister held meeting with Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Al-Saud, Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince. King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud was currently out of the country on a private visit.

Officials said the two sides reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations. In addition, they discussed the “emerging regional and global geo-strategic situation and other matters of mutual interest.”

“The prime minister’s visit signifies the warmth and fraternity that characterizes the relations between the two major Islamic countries and is in keeping with the tradition of frequent visits undertaken by the Pakistani leadership to Saudi Arabia, a close and time-tested friend of Pakistan. There have been number of exchanges at the leadership level from both sides, recently,” said a foreign ministry statement.

In Beijing, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua held bilateral talks with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Kong Xuangyou, completing her three-day visit.

“The consultations were wide-ranging and covered all aspects of bilateral relations between Pakistan and China including defence and security cooperation, bilateral trade and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” the foreign ministry said.

It added: “The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and visits. They agreed on the need to hold various bilateral consultative mechanisms including the strategic dialogue at an early date.”

Regional and international issues including the situation in South Asia and Afghanistan were also discussed, said the statement.

“Foreign Secretary and Assistant Minister agreed to enhance policy communication and coordination in the emerging global and regional situation. They shared the commitment to continue close coordination in multilateral forums including the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” it said.

The foreign secretary offered Pakistan’s full cooperation during China’s chairmanship of SCO including for the SCO Summit to be held in Beijing next year, the statement added.

Officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that senior diplomats were also in contact with Russia in the aftermath of the US tension. “Our ties with Moscow have been growing in the recent months. We are happy to have two global powers by our side (China and Russia). While China is time tested, we are improving the confidence level with Russia,” said a senior official.

He said the Russians had responded well but might take time to openly support Pakistan against the US. “We are basically not seeking their (Russia) help against the US but (are) trying to transform the warmth in ties into friendship. A friendly statement from Russia (even not linked to the US) will be helpful,” he added.

Another official said the ministry was preparing a strong case for Pakistan which the foreign minister will carry to Washington.

SHAFQAT ALI