JEDDAH - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation towards their shared goal of peace, security and development in the region and beyond.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was on a day-long official visit to Saudi Arabia, called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and both the leaders reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The Crown Prince is the Vice Custodian of the two Holy Mosques and holds the key portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit after his election on August 1, and signifies the importance attached by Pakistan to its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

During the meeting with the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support for the Kingdom and its leadership.

He lauded astute leadership of the Crown Prince, in particular his Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia’s development.

The Prime Minister assured the Crown Prince of continued cooperation and collaboration to the benefit of both countries.

The Prime Minister recounted the huge sacrifices and extraordinary efforts being made by Pakistan as a nation to root out terrorism and bring peace and stability. He also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s pledge to support Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty.

Acknowledging the sentiments of the Government of Pakistan reflected in the Prime Minister’s maiden foreign visit, the Crown Prince warmly welcomed him and his delegation.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in its resolute fight against terrorism. The Crown Prince hoped that fraternal ties between the two countries would further prosper in future and underscored the importance Saudi Arabia attaches to a strong and stable Pakistan.

He also hoped that Pakistan would overcome all challenges and continue its journey towards progress and prosperity.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims for this year’s Haj.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi was received by Deputy Governor Makkah Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz at the Jeddah airport.

PM Abbasi could not meeting King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud as he was currently out of the Kingdom on a private visit, the Foreign Office said.

“The Prime Minister’s visit signifies the warmth and fraternity that characterizes the relations between the two major Islamic countries,” the Foreign Office said.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of frequent visits undertaken by the Pakistani Leadership to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia; a close and time-tested friend of Pakistan.”

APP