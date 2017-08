Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif stated that Nawaz league will win 2018 general elections in Sindh.

He gave statement during a meeting with Asad Junejo and PML-N leadership in which Junejo announced to join the party. Nawaz further stated that he loves people of Sindh. "I will soon visit the province as it is land of Sufis and Qalandars," he stated.

The former premier praised the political work of Muhammad Junejo.