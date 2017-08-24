ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat regarding the recent remarks of the US President Donald Trump in his speech detailing the strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia.

“National Assembly (NA) session should be called to discuss a matter of urgent national importance regarding the recent remarks of US President Donald Trump on the strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia,” PPP lawmakers said in their adjournment motion.

They mentioned that Trump had not only undermined Pakistan’s numerous contributions and sacrifices in the war against terror, but had also threatened the country of dire consequences in case of failure to adhere to his dictation.

The PPP lawmakers said that Pakistan had lost thousands of its people both civilians and military, and faced huge economic loss and continued to pay a heavy price for its commitment to peace.

“The irresponsible remarks by the US president are not only a huge diplomatic and policy challenge, it is tantamount to threatening national sovereignty,” said PPP’s MNAs.

They said that this issue was also pivotal to security in the region and warrants an urgent debate in the House, in order to ensure that the government relays a decisive reciprocal stance reminding the US authorities of Pakistan’s unwavering resolve against terrorism and unflinching commitment to peace.

The motion was submitted by Shazia Marri, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr Nafisa Shah, Imran Zafar Leghari, Makhdoom Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Shahida Rehmani and Beelam Hasnain.

