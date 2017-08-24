Moscow - Russia has lambasted US President Donald Trump’s new Pakistan strategy, saying the country has been fighting terrorism since long.

Speaking to Russia’s “Afghanistan” daily, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov blasted Trump’s Pakistan strategy and insisted that Islamabad is “a key regional player to negotiate with.”

“Putting pressure [on Pakistan] may seriously destabilise the region-wide security situation and result in negative consequences for Afghanistan,” the Russian presidential envoy to Kabul said.

China echoed a similar sentiment on Tuesday. Addressing a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying defended Pakistan after Trump’s speech and praised her country’s “all-weather” friend for making “great sacrifices” and “important contributions” in the fight against terrorism. Mrs Chunying also called on the international community to “fully recognize” Islamabad’s struggle against terrorism.





Agencies