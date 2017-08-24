HAFIZABAD-The local teachers have protested against non-issuance of their upgradation notification and called upon the Punjab government to fulfill its promise without further waste of time,

Otherwise, they threatened, they would be constrained to stage a protest. Muttahida Mahzaz Asataza District President Riaz Ahmad Tarar and other officer-bearers expressed their resentment over the delaying tactics of the government for not upgrading the scales of teachers.

They also expressed their concern for not returning the school to education department, the management of which had been handed over to the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). They said that the services of educators be regularised and issue notification for the upgradation of the teachers without further delay otherwise they would start protest demonstration for the acceptance of their demands.

MEDIA CONCERNS: Local journalists have expressed their resentment for creating unnecessary hurdles in the performance of their professional duties and called upon the IG Police to withdraw its order.

According to District Press Club Hafizabad Secretary General Malik Humayun Shahzad, the media men have been stopped covering the events etc. from inside the police stations, which, he said, is arbitrary and uncalled for. He said that media always played a vital role in reformation of the society and extended helping hand to the higher officers to pinpoint the highhandedness of the cops for changing the thana culture but the recent order of the higher authorities is tantamount to revive the old thana culture to suppress the oppressed and aggrieved complainants.

STRIKE: “Justice providers” in the district caused injustices towards the litigants when they continued their strike for the second consecutive day to express “solidarity” with the absconding President of Multan Bar Association.

No lawyers attended any court causing a lot of hardship and disappointment to the litigants who visited the courts in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian. They returned to their homes frustrated when their lawyers refused to appear in the courts for which they have already received the desired fee.