NOORPUR THAL -Only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could steer the country out of crises, said a PTI youth wing leader.

Addressing a public gathering, Youth Wing leader Malik Abid Hussain said the journey of change is unstoppable and the old oppression-based political system is taking its last breaths. He said the national youth have put their weight for bringing a revolutionary change in the country and no one could dare giving support to the obsolete political system.

He said youth are vanguard of the change and they are determined to change the fate of the country. He said there is no dearth of resources in the country. He said it is responsibility of youth to continue their momentum till corruption-free society is established in the country.