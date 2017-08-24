Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan today said that his party had achieved great success in the Panama leaks case.

In a video message ahead of Sukkur public gathering, Imran Khan said, “The time has reached that we should work for the better and improved situation in Sindh.”

***سکھر جلسے کے حوالے سے چیئرمین تحریک انصاف کا ویڈیو پیغام***



جمعتہ المبارک کے روز میں سکھر آرہا ہوں۔



Khan had previously announced that his party would strengthen its muscle in Sindh. Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed is to accompany Khan to Sindh for a rally.

As famous political names such as Deedar Khan Jatoi, Tahir Shah, Niaz Hussain Khoso and Abdul Majeed had held meetings with Khan in Bani Gala and joined the party, PTI continues to plan more rallies in Sindh.