MANDI BAHAUDDIN -Candidates appearing in entry test for admission to medical colleges held on 20 August demanded re-holding of the entry test alleging that the paper was leaked out before the time.

The students alleged that paper copies were sold before the test and it also included questions relating to engineering subject that were not possible to answer within time. They criticised UHS for its failing to stop leaking of the paper before the test and including irrelevant questions in it. The repeaters said despite their hard work their performance dwindled in the exam and those having read the leaked out paper secured above 1,000 marks in the exam.