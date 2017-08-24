ISLAMABAD - The Council of Common Interests (CCI), which has recently been restructured, may soon be reconstituted again, in order to ensure equal representation to all provinces.

Smaller provinces – the KP and Balochistan – have tacit reservations over the restructured CCI where their strength of members has been reduced from two to one each. The meeting of the Council is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The prime minister, a couple of days ago had reconstituted the CCI, by reducing the representation of smaller provinces - Balochistan and the KP and giving an overwhelming representation to Punjab.

The restructuring in the body, reduced one member each from the KP and Balochistan, has invited criticism from small provinces and reservations in this regard would be conveyed in upcoming meeting, parliamentary sources shared with The Nation.

The overwhelming majority of Punjab with its four members, sources said, would most likely get criticised in the upcoming high-level meeting scheduled to give approval to the results of the national population census

Under the notification, the eight-member council chaired by the PM would now have four members from Punjab.

Before the reconstitution of the CCI, under former premier Nawaz Sharif, it had two members each from the four provinces.

Four members from Punjab include Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada. The change in the CCI composition has a critical significance because its decisions are taken through majority opinion.

Sources said that a main member from Punjab would raise the issue with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to give previous status to smaller provinces, the KP and Balochistan in the CCI.

“The approval to the result of population census will be given with reconstituted CCI,” said a source, desiring not to be named.

The main purpose of the CCI is to deal with controversial issues with mutual understanding but this discrimination with small provinces might create fuss in its meetings, he said.

When contacted, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada said the meeting of CCI would be held on Friday (tomorrow) to deliberate on a host of issues.

A meeting of the previous CCI had been scheduled for July 31st to take up host of issues, but it could not be held because of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28th in the Panama Papers case.

The CCI has been scheduled to meet on Friday (tomorrow) to give approval to the results of the national population census and deliberate on other agenda items.

The census was carried out after a gap of 19 years at a cost of Rs18.5 billion.

The census results will be used for delimitation of constituencies, the division of fiscal resources and allocation of civil services quotas among the four federating units. Sources in the IPC said that a number of important matters including the first-ever national water policy and allocation of new gas lines to domestic consumers and others issues would be on top of agenda.

Other issues including the demand of the IPC Ministry for a permanent secretariat of the CCI, functions and powers and provision of 1,200 cusecs of water to Karachi under the K-IV project and the water dispute between Balochistan and Sindh will also be taken up at the meeting, they said.