ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the poor performance of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police. The remarks were made by a judge during the hearing of a bail application of an accused Khalid, who had kidnapped a person identified as Basit.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Faez Isa heard the case. The bench accepted the bail on surety of Rs0.1 million. Basit was recovered after two years from Charsadda Hospital. The court was informed that the kidnapee’s father had pardoned the accused in a jirga.

Justice Isa inquired why the kidnapee’s father had pardoned the accused. He further asked whether it was fake case.

Justice Isa said they were observing what sort of cases were being settled in the jirgas, adding; “We don’t accept jirga.” He remarked that the prosecution was not doing its job.

Justice Isa said that there was sentence for filing a fake case, Almighty Allah commanded to speak the truth. He said that the KP police’s performance was “hopeless”. Justice Isa asked whether the police’s job was to register an FIR only, because the FIR was lodged but the investigation was “zero”. The court noted whether the FIR was fake as after two years the kidnapee’s father “pardoned” the accused. The bench observed that the investigation in the case was faulty and that the prosecution lawyer did not prepare the case.