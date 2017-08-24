ISLAMABAD - Acting President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar announced the schedule of elections for the party president on September 7.

As per the elections schedule announced by the acting president, the Election Committee under the chair of Senator Jaffar Iqbal would conduct the elections on September 7th, while those who assist him as members of the committee will include Babu Sarfraz Jatoi, Ali Afzal Jadoon, Mir Afzal Khan Mandokhel and Najma Hameed.

The slot of party president fell vacant following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and as per the constitutional requirement the party have to elect its new president within 45 days of relieving of Nawaz Sharif from the charge of party president.

But as the by-elections schedule for the MNA seat vacated by virtue of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification was close and by the time the party leadership had failed to evolve consensus on the new party president, the PML-N was compelled to bring in acting president and now as per the Political Parties Order 2002 the elections for the position of party president would be held on September 7th.

Sources in the party confirmed to The Nation that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had emerged as a very strong contender for the slot and the senior party leaders believed that keeping in view his popularity he would for sure win the election.





Our Staff Reporter