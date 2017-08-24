Senators call for review of foreign policy

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in the Senate on Wednesday lambasted the US President, Donald Trump, for the anti-Pakistan remarks in his August 22nd speech and called for review of country’ foreign policy.

Some senators also stressed giving supremacy to the parliament and the civilian government in foreign policy matters.

The lawmakers also called for summoning the joint sitting of the parliament to review the foreign policy after the Trump’s statement and condemned the government for its slow response over the matter.

Amid heated debate in the Upper House on the US president’s new plan for South Asia and Afghanistan and his appeal for India’s help on Afghanistan, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani in strong-worded remarks said, “If Trump wants Pakistan to become graveyard of the US forces, let him do so.”

As Rabbani got endorsement from the senators by thumping of desks, he further said that Trump must realise that Pakistan belonged to the “legacy of Vietnam and Cambodia.”

He also called Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to cancel his visit to the US as this would covey a strong message.

Rabbani said that the government should stop the US embassy from the expansion work currently being undertaken in the diplomatic enclave.

Soon after, the Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan gave the policy statement on the Trump’s speech.

Some criticism came from some lawmakers over Wednesday’s meeting of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the US ambassador David Hale.

Some condemned the ambassador for meeting with the COAS, while by-passing the civilian government, and others criticised the ruling PML-N for its slow response over the Trump statement what they said prompted the COAS to give a statement in the meeting.

The legislators deplored that a recent US military delegation did not bother to seek a meeting with the parliamentarians.

They condemned the policy statement given by the defence minister, saying it was the same as earlier given by the foreign office.

The lawmakers unanimously said that the US was blaming Pakistan for the colossal failures of its policies in Afghanistan during the last 16 years.

Some advised the government to strengthen its relations with China and Russia in the wake of souring relations with the US.

Senate chairman also formed a sub-committee comprising six senators including Sherry Rehman and Mushahid Hussain Syed that would finalise policy guidelines, to be sent to the government, on the regional situation Pakistan is facing.

The sub-committee would present its report within four days to the Senate Committee of the Whole on Regional Challenges.

Former Pakistan’s ambassador to US Sherry Rehman criticised the policy statement of the defence minister for having nothing new in it.

“It is deplorable that Pakistan issued the condemnation statement after China,” she said.

Rehman said that the civilian government should have said that it did not need US aid rather the COAS had to say this in his meeting with the US ambassador.

“We would also have to look inward but US should also,” she said.

PML-F Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah said that Indian perception of South Asia seemed to gain ground in US foreign policy.

He said that Pakistan had been an ally of the US and had suffered most in this war on terror but there was no realisation from the US.

Shah called for reviewing the foreign policy of the country.

He said that joint sitting of the parliament should be summoned as they should show to the world that parliament gives the foreign policy of the country.

PML-N Senator General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said that the US’ move to encourage India in Afghanistan would further complicate the problem.

The US wants to put blame of its defeat on Pakistan, he added.

“US policy pertaining to South Asia without mentioning a word about the thorny issue of Kashmir where worst human rights violations are being committed is incomprehensible,” the PML-N senator said.

Sending more troops to Afghanistan would tantamount to reinforcing failure of the US, he added.

PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi questioned in what capacity the US ambassador called on the COAS after by-passing the civilian government.

“This is insult to the democracy and the parliament and the US ambassador should apologise,” Hashmi said.

He also said that the US embassy in Pakistan should not be made a spying station.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar was of the view that President Trump was wrong in pointing fingers at Pakistan but while rejecting the US president arrogance, Pakistan must also look inwardly whether time had not come for abandoning the failed policy of selective treatment of militant groups.

“Point seven of the National Action Plan (NAP) says that defunct outfits will not be allowed to operate under other new names but it has not been acted upon,” he said, adding that some have been allowed to reassemble and launch themselves as a political party—a reference towards the Jamaatud Dawa (JuD).

The policy of duplicity in the fight against militancy is a catastrophe, he said.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar said that this would have to be admitted that Pakistan fought war on terror after getting billions of dollars from the US.

He deplored that the foreign and interior policies of the country rested with the military establishment and asked Pakistan to go away with the policy of “good and bad Taliban”.

Kakar said that the parliament should be strengthened.

“This is not the ‘do more policy’ of Trump rather he has declared war against Pakistan this time,” he stressed.

Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan also showed his disappointment over the policy statement of the defence minister.

Criticising the government he said that it was the civilian government that had to revive the sovereignty of the parliament but deplored that the narrative of the government was weak following Trump’s statement.

He said that the US ambassador should have been summoned in the Foreign Office to register a protest over Trump’s remarks.

The government should have summoned the joint sitting of the parliament, he said.

Earlier, the defence minister, while giving the policy statement on the floor of the house said, “No country in the world has done more than Pakistan to counter the menace of terrorism. No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort.”

He said that Pakistan had been and would continue to be part of the global counter terrorism efforts.

“Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country”.

Instead of relying on the false narrative of “safe havens”, the US needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism, he added.

The minister said that non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary obstacle to peace and stability in the region.

The minister will conclude the debate today.

The house also adopted a report of the Committee of the Whole containing resolution for the revival of the student unions in the colleges and universities across the country.

Imran Mukhtar