Government of Sindh recently tweeted a video to promote the success of their education reform program which aimed at tackling the issues of providing quality education to in Sindh. One of these components of these programs aims at providing all the girls studying in class 6 to 10 an annual stipend to promote the education of girls in regions where they face server misogyny.

In the video, female students of different classes state their ambitions and praise the government’s efforts in promoting their right to have an education.

Sindh govt gives stipend to all girl students of grade 6-10 across the province. Watch this short video & listen what these girls are saying pic.twitter.com/YSrhQDUr0t — Sindh Education (@seldofficial) August 23, 2017

The Stipends are given to girl students only who are studying from class-VI to X in any government school.

According to Reform Support Unit (RSU), till 2008-09 Rs. 1,000/- per student was distributed to students studying class 6 to 10 in Sindh under this program. In the DSP talukas, Rs. 2400 was distributed. This amount was increased to Rs. 3600 per student in 2009-2010.

According of the official website of the Singh Government’s reform support unit, the number of beneficiaries per years were:

2,96,567 in 2006-07,

2,59,539 in 2007-08,

3,30,941 in 2008-09,

3,70,000 in 2009-2010.

It has been announced that the World Bank and the European Commission are providing assistance to this program. The world band is contributing through an IDA credit while an education sector grant is provided by the European Commission. Both the development partners monitor implementation of the program to ensure achievement of targets agreed with them.