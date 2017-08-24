The son of the Sindh chief minister’s special assistant was rescued after five of his alleged kidnappers were shot down by the police last night at the Northern Bypass.

Special Assistant for Katchi Abadis and Spatial Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s son, Ghulam Hayat Baloch, was kidnapped from the Super Highway area late Monday night.

Malir SSP Rao Anwar contended that one of the kidnappers was a police officer named Mukhtiar Ali in Shikarpur.

Anwar said that the victim was traced by the police through ground surveillance and technical assistance and when the rescue team arrived on the site the kidnappers opened fire on them.

The SSP said that the law enforcers retaliated and five abductors were killed and rescued the victim after an exchange

Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Qadir Thebo, in a statement following the successful recovery of Baloch, appreciated SSP Anwar’s efforts and announced Rs100, 000 cash reward for the SSP and his team.

Baloch was returning home to Defence with his cousin and other family members after attending a dinner in his hometown of Haji Faqeer Muhammad Wadhelo Goth in Gadap Town when he was abducted.

SHO Khan Nawaz said that Baloch’s cousin Akhlaq Ahmed told the police that a group of six men appeared in front of their car at around 11pm . “They let everyone, except Hayat, leave.” The victim, a permanent resident of London, had arrived in Karachi a few days ago. The kidnappers were aware of the route he was going to take to return to Defence.

SSP Anwar told the media on Tuesday night that the police had managed to locate Murtaza. He said that the group involved in abduction was tracked by Anti-Violent Crime Cell. He said Murtaza was kidnapped from an area that was near Hub, and the police had set up checkpoints to avoid his transportation to Balochistan.

Earlier, Home Minister Suhail Siyal had taken notice of the abduction and ordered the rescue operation for the victim.

Moreover, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch told the media that he had no enmity with anyone, saying that the kidnappers had not attempted to contact him since the abduction.

He had appealed to the president, prime minister, army chief and the provincial chief executive to take measures to rescue his son from the abductors.