MULTAN-American President Trump’s threats to Pakistan sparked anti-US demonstrations as common citizens, traders and political activists staged separate protests here on Wednesday.

The protesters shouted slogans against Donald Trump and burnt his effigies as well as US flags. The members of Wholesale Chemist Council staged a big demo at Chowk Ghanta Ghar and strongly condemned American threats.

The demonstration was led by the council’s president Akhtar Butt, Sheikh Faisal, Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui, Muhammad Ashraf and others. Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that the US president’s threat to Pakistan had jeopardised the world peace. They added that over 80,000 Pakistanis had so far sacrificed their lives while the country was still at war with the terrorists. “But Americans are still demanding us to do more. They are speaking the language of India,” they maintained.

They said that the US was the chief of terrorists across the world which shattered the peace of Muslim world. They said that the so-called flag bearers of world peace turned a blind eye to American terrorism. They said that entire nation stood with the government and army and the unity would foil American attempts.

Similarly, the activists of PML (N) Youth Wing staged another demonstration against Trump and burnt American and Indian flags as well as pictures of US President. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rehman Fari, Akmal Qureshi, Saqlain, Abdul Rehman and others said that the US was responsible for the unrest, wars and terrorism in entire world. They maintained that American and Indian conspiracies could not achieve anything and Pakistani nation would thwart their vicious attempts.

Meanwhile, a group of common citizens gathered at Madni Chowk and staged a demonstration against US President. Speaking on this occasion, Azeem Khan, Arsalan Khan, Sheikh Rehan, Abdullah Qureshi and others said that the USAfaced a humiliating defeat in Afghanistan and now the Americans were in search of a scapegoat. “They see a scapegoat in Pakistan to put entire blame on it and flee the responsibility of their failures,” they maintained. They said that Pakistan extended all out support to the world in war against terror and its thousands of soldiers, policemen and citizens embraced martyrdom in this war. “But still they suspect us. They are condemnable. Pakistan must cease its support to the US in Afghan war forthwith,” they demanded.

1,705 HELD RED HANDED: The Surveillance and Monitoring teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1,705 power pilferers red handed during the month of July and imposed fine worth over Rs. 31 million on them, disclosed Mepco sources.

The Mepco recovery teams recovered over Rs. 23 million from the power pilferers while cases were also registered against them. Sources revealed that the teams caught 171 power thieves from Cantonment Division, 169 Mumtazabad, 219 City, 421 Moosa Pak, 185 Shah Rukan-e-Alam and 540 Shujabad. Sources added that the crackdown on the power thieves would continue.