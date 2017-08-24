Turbat - Unidentified assailants on Wednesday resorted to indiscriminate fire on a security checkpost in southern Balochistan district of Turbat killing two law men and injuring three others.

As per reports, the terrorists attacked a checkpost of Balochistan Frontier Corps wherein two of the security men Muhamad Aslam and Wajahat Ali embraced martyrdom and three more were wounded.

The security forces retaliated but the attackers manage a good escape. Security contingents along with rescue teams rushed to the checkpost and shifted the injured and dead bodies to a local hospital for treatment and necessary medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on Independence Day, six Frontier Corps personnel were also martyred and two others wounded in a remote-controlled bomb attack in Harnai district.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Our staff reporter